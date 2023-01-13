United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $2,091,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.04. 350,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,778. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

