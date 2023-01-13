United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $2,091,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.04. 350,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,778. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
