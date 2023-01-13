Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 39,360 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $505.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.