Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.18. Upwork shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 3,667 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Upwork Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,359 shares of company stock valued at $759,211 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $27,000. Amundi lifted its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

