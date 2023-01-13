USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Achieves $44.13 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.13 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00425729 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.17 or 0.30070072 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00985938 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,134,206,097 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
