Utrust Price Reaches $0.0920 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $46.01 million and $5.95 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00431341 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.53 or 0.30466442 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00952201 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

