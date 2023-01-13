Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,155,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,087 shares during the period. Vale accounts for about 2.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288,258. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.