Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.82. 39,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

