Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$2.58. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 534,693 shares traded.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.