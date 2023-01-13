VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Up 0.2%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.73. 107,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 118,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18.

