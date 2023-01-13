Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $137,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. 28,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

