Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $310.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

