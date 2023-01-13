Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $87,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. 53,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.