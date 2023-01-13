Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

