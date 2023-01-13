Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.44. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,854. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

