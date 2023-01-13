Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 178,532 shares.The stock last traded at $104.26 and had previously closed at $105.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

