Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 19.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $978,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 7,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,532. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

