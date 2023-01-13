Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.24. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.