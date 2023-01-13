Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

