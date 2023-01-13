Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,579,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $955,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $239.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

