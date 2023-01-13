Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 9,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

