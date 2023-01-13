Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. 4,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.