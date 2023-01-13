Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $24.51 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 607.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

