Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.68 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00081532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00064517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,400,724,239 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,724,237 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.