Venus Price Hits $4.56 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00023654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $65.12 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Venus
Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Venus Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
