Venus USDC Market Cap Reaches $104.00 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.00 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02180007 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,359,552.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

