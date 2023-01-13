VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

VICI stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,295,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.