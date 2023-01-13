VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $31.41 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

