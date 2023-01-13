VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $65.27.
