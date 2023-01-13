VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $38.83 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

