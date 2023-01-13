Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €116.00 ($124.73) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($124.73) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

EPA DG traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, hitting €99.68 ($107.18). 821,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.70.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

