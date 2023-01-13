Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €116.00 ($124.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €111.00 ($119.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

