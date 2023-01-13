Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 176,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 268,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.35. The company has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

