Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.30 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivendi from €12.30 ($13.23) to €13.40 ($14.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.12) to €11.50 ($12.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.