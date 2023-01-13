Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80. 1,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.73% of Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

