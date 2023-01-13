Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,851,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,737,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

