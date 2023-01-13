Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $103.89 million and $9.25 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
