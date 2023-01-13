Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00018601 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $95.41 million and $22.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.47906242 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $23,561,820.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

