W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12,036.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $572.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

