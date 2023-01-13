Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

