Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348,365 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $131,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

