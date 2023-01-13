Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.