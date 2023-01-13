Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,331. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

