Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down to $34.45

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $32.99. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 15,515 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

