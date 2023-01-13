Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Up to $35.01

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.01, but opened at $36.90. Washington Federal shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 3,041 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

