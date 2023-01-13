Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $386.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.