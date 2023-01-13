Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $274.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Watsco by 15.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

