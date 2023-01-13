WAX Market Cap Tops $119.71 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $119.71 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,524,696 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,334,441,112.664898 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05221156 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,731,705.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

