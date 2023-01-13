WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $61.51 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $61.51 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.