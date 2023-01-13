WeBuy (WE) Price Tops $10.87

WeBuy (WE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 6% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $543.53 million and $2.48 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $10.87 or 0.00055991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

