Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.